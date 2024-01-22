Mon. Jan 22nd, 2024

    Major highway closed after car and truck crashed into each other, causing chaos during rush hour

    By Padraig Collins for Daily Mail Australia

    Published: 4:35 PM EST, January 21, 2024 | Updated: 4:56 PM EST, January 21, 2024

    A major highway was closed in both directions on Monday morning after a truck and a car collided.

    The crash happened about 6.37am on the Great Western Highway at Katoomba near Explorers Road in the Blue Mountains, about 102km west of Sydney.

    Two people in the car reportedly suffered burns in the crash and the truck driver was taken to Katoomba Hospital for mandatory tests.

    The highway is closed in both directions west of Katoomba and motorists are advised to avoid the area and make alternative plans.

    The Great Western Highway at Katoomba near Explorers Road in the Blue Mountains (pictured) is closed in both directions after a truck and car crashed early Monday morning

    “Use Bells Line of Road instead and allow extra travel time,” Live Traffic NSW said.

    The police have cordoned off a crime scene.

    More to come…

