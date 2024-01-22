Peoria, Arizona (PPD / News Release) — On January 5, 2024, Detectives from the Phoenix Police Fugitive Apprehension and Investigations Detail, also known as FAID, were making an arrest of 30-year-old Junior Reyes wanted on a felony warrant. Reyes was also wanted for having assaulted police officers and being a prohibited possessor. During this arrest, Reyes pulled out a semi-automatic gun and exchanged gunfire with detectives. One detective was struck with gunfire. Three detectives fired their duty weapons and one detective discharged his less lethal 37mm launcher. Reyes suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Officers provided medical aid to Reyes. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The injured officer was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. He was treated and released from medical care later that day. The handgun used by Reyes in this incident was recovered on scene.

The post Dramatic Video Shows Officer and Suspect Shot During Shootout in Phoenix appeared first on Breaking911.