RAW VIDEO: Arizona Man Armed With a Knife and a Cordless Drill is Shot by Police

Mesa, Arizona (MPD / News Release) — On December 15, 2023, just before 2:30 p.m., Mesa Police Officers were dispatched to a call regarding a family fight on South Barkley Street. When officers arrived, the victim told officers that 27-year-old David Dimas David Dimas had locked himself in an attached storage shed and was starting fires. The victim said, she pushed open the shed door and tried to put out the fire, but David was still inside and she believed he was harming himself with a knife. Officers evacuated everyone, including small children from the trailer and began trying to talk to David.

David walked out of the shed towards officers with his hands partially concealed. Officers repeatedly asked him to stop walking and show his hands. David continued toward officers and suddenly brought his hands forward pointing them toward officers. As he went forward toward officers, one officer deployed his taser, simultaneously a second Officer fired a bean bag round, while the third officer fired his duty weapon.

Officers approached David and took him into custody. He was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital. Officers recovered a utility knife and the cordless drill under one of the shirts.

