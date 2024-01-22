Taylor Swift arrives at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo for her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s HUGE Chiefs game against the Bills, and she’ll also meet her brother Jason for the first time!

<!–

‘Welcome to Buffalo Taylor!’ That’s the message from fans who greeted Swift when she landed in Buffalo, New York today.

Landing in his private jet around 4 p.m., Swift was met on the tarmac by a caravan of SUVs, a speedster van and a police escort. She was soon photographed arriving at Highmark Stadium wearing a red cap and white jacket for the game.

When he arrived at the Bills’ home, there was some booing from the Buffalo fans in attendance.

Captured getting off her plane in these exclusive images obtained by DailyMail.com, she landed to the applause of a group of fans who were lucky enough to meet her in the airfield.

One girl held flowers in the Chief’s red and yellow colors, another held a bright pink welcome sign as they excitedly met their idol.

Taylor Swift arrives at Highmark Stadium for the Chiefs’ game against the Buffalo Bills

The singer looked relaxed as she headed to the stadium for the day’s big game.

Swift’s private jet landed in Buffalo around 4 p.m. ahead of the weekend’s biggest game.

Some die-hard Swift fans waited in the snow and cold to welcome her to Buffalo.

Swift soon walked away as his attention turned to the Chiefs game in snowy Buffalo.

The singer will watch the game with the Kelce family, who is also in Buffalo on Sunday.

After a brief meet-and-greet in the frigid Buffalo air, Swift was whisked away, sirens blaring, as she sped to Highmark Stadium, where she’ll join her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s family to watch the biggest game. of his season.

While temperatures are expected to dip below 20 degrees for Sunday night’s game, it will be nothing compared to the scorching -4 degrees in Kansas City last weekend when Taylor cheered on the Chiefs to victory against the Miami Dolphins.

Exclusive footage from DailyMail.Com on Sunday showed Travis’ older brother Jason landing in Buffalo alongside his wife Kylie and parents Donna and Ed for the game.

It landed shortly after Travis was photographed arriving at Highmark Stadium with his Chiefs gear for the big game.

The 34-year-old tight end wore a mustard suit and a red beanie as he headed to the stadium for the game his team had to win.

At a Chiefs press conference on Friday before the Bills game, Travis said how excited he is to face the die-hard Bills fans.

‘It’s Bills Mafia, man. That’s their home field advantage. I’m sure the guys love playing for that fan base,” he told reporters in Kansas City.

‘I grew up in Cleveland, man. They were throwing beer bottles at people. Buffalo, cold, playoff game, it doesn’t get any better, baby.

The Chiefs lost to the Bills in Week 14 of the regular season at Arrowhead Stadium, but Kelce warned Josh Allen and his men that they will face a changed team on Sunday night.

“I think there’s a different energy right now at least in our building,” Kelce said on New Heights, the podcast he hosts with his brother Jason.

“I just think it’s the way our defense plays, our offense clicks and how we play together.” We’re having a lot of fun, going to work and having fun, and I love that feeling. I love that feeling.

“I love the challenge of having to go to Buffalo, a hostile environment, and try to find a way to win when it comes to single elimination.”