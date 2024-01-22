Glum Alec Baldwin is spotted for the first time since being charged in a deadly shooting on the Rust movie set while out with the kids in the Hamptons

Alec Baldwin was seen in public for the first time since he was indicted by a New Mexico grand jury on involuntary manslaughter charges for the 2021 shooting of cameraman Halyna Hutchins.

On Sunday, Baldwin was pictured zipping up his jacket as he walked outside with his children in the Hamptons, just days after his indictment.

The 65-year-old looked sullen as he wore a navy blue puffer, black shirt, dark trousers and sneakers as he braved the cold.

On Saturday, he posted a video from the beach in Montauk on Instagram, but nothing about the charges. PEOPLE magazine reported that the new involuntary manslaughter charges were “frustrating” and “very stressful” for the actor and his wife Hilaria.

A source said: ‘They had a great Christmas and New Year. Hilaria also just turned 40. That’s not how they wanted to start the new year.’

‘It’s stressful for Hilaria. It’s frustrating for both of them that Alec is being charged. They knew there was a possibility that new charges would be filed. The back and forth is difficult. It’s very stressful.’

Hilaria was spotted in New York City on Friday, looking inconspicuous in sunglasses and a long black winter coat, the day the charges were announced.

The suit was filed Friday and charges Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter based on negligent use of a firearm and disregard for the safety of others.

If convicted, Baldwin faces up to 18 months in prison.

In a statement, Baldwin’s attorneys Alex Spiro and Luke Nikas said, “We look forward to our day in court.”

Gloria Allred, the attorney for Halyna’s parents and sister, said in a statement: “Our clients have always sought the truth about what happened on the day Halyna Hutchins was tragically shot and killed on October 21, 2021.

“They continue to seek the truth for them in our civil lawsuit and also want accountability in the criminal justice system.

“The grand jury has determined there is sufficient evidence to indict Alec Baldwin on a charge of involuntary manslaughter.

“We look forward to the criminal trial that will determine whether he should be convicted for Halyna’s untimely death.”

On October 21, 2021, Baldwin was filming a scene in a church when he pulled the trigger on his Colt .45 revolver and fatally shot cameraman Halyna Hutchins.

He insists the gun fired spontaneously because he struck director Joel Souza in the shoulder before shooting Hutchins.

Hutchins was taken to hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Baldwin was interviewed by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office after her death because he showed immense emotion for his actions.

He was initially charged in January 2023 by New Mexico’s first judicial district attorney, Mary Carmack-Altwies, who launched her own media tour shortly after filing charges.

Baldwin’s team interpreted her enthusiasm for the cause as a fame-hungry attempt to boost her own career.

After hashing it out with his team in the court of public opinion, Carmack-Altwies withdrew from the case and a special prosecutor was appointed to take over the case.

Last April, that team decided to drop the charges, and Baldwin, who had already settled a wrongful death lawsuit brought by Hutchins’ family, breathed a brief sigh of relief.

Baldwin has always maintained that he complied with gun safety laws, and that the fault lies with the gunsmith or the crew who handed him a gun loaded with a live round.