    Grandma Arrested at Florida Airport in Alleged Murder-for-Hire Plot to Kill Former Son-in-Law | VIDEO

    MIAMI (ABC) – Startling new video involving a sensational alleged murder-for-hire plot shows a 73-year-old grandma being taken into custody. Body camera video shows Florida police arresting Donna Adelson at Miami International Airport as she and her husband attempted to board a one-way flight to Vietnam. She is now scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

    Read the full story from ABC here.

