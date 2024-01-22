Mon. Jan 22nd, 2024

    News

    Indonesia’s Mount Merapi spews ash in a new eruption

    By

    Jan 22, 2024 , , , ,
    Indonesia’s Mount Merapi spews ash in a new eruption

    9 minutes ago

    Mount Merapi, located near the city of Klaten in Central Java, Indonesia, erupted on Sunday, January 21, spewing ash onto the mountain’s eastern slopes. The Center for Research and Development of Geological Disaster Technology (BPPTKG) reported that the eruption occurred around 2:14 pm local time with an amplitude of 70 mm and a duration of 239.64 seconds. “The wind around the summit of Mount Merapi is dominant to the east, the eastern slope area is reported to be affected by volcanic ash rain,” BPPTKG said. Merapi’s last eruption on December 4 resulted in the deaths of 11 climbers who were in the area when the incident occurred. Images recorded by @jokosetiyonoo show a thick ash cloud spreading rapidly eastward. Credit: @jokosetiyonoo via Storyful

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Army ends rescue search for Navy SEALs lost in sea attack on Iranian weapons ship

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    I left the military for the private sector. My time in uniform was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had.

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    2 Navy SEALS declared dead after going missing during night mission off the coast of Somalia

    Jan 22, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Indonesia’s Mount Merapi spews ash in a new eruption

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    Army ends rescue search for Navy SEALs lost in sea attack on Iranian weapons ship

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    I left the military for the private sector. My time in uniform was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had.

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    2 Navy SEALS declared dead after going missing during night mission off the coast of Somalia

    Jan 22, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy