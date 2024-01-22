Indonesia’s Mount Merapi spews ash in a new eruption

Mount Merapi, located near the city of Klaten in Central Java, Indonesia, erupted on Sunday, January 21, spewing ash onto the mountain’s eastern slopes. The Center for Research and Development of Geological Disaster Technology (BPPTKG) reported that the eruption occurred around 2:14 pm local time with an amplitude of 70 mm and a duration of 239.64 seconds. “The wind around the summit of Mount Merapi is dominant to the east, the eastern slope area is reported to be affected by volcanic ash rain,” BPPTKG said. Merapi’s last eruption on December 4 resulted in the deaths of 11 climbers who were in the area when the incident occurred. Images recorded by @jokosetiyonoo show a thick ash cloud spreading rapidly eastward. Credit: @jokosetiyonoo via Storyful