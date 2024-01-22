The Real Reason Thousands Are Fleeing Conscription in Ukraine

Thomas Peter/Reuters

KYIV—There aren’t enough volunteers in Ukraine to make up for the constant flow of dead and wounded soldiers, filling the country’s graveyards and hospital beds.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says his military commanders seek an additional 450,000 to 500,000 men to compensate for casualties and expand the army in 2024. Finding men to replace the fallen is becoming more complex.

As people’s hope of a quick victory has faded and horror stories fill living rooms, some Ukrainian men are hiding to avoid mobilization.

