Bondi Beach holds morning service for Australia Day: ‘It can be considered a day of mourning’

A Sydney council has sparked controversy with its decision to mark Australia Day with an Anzac Day-style ‘dawn reflection’ ceremony on Bondi Beach to recognize the resilience and survival of Aboriginal people.

Waverley Council in the city’s east is organizing the event, which includes a Welcome to Country by a traditional keeper and a smoking ceremony.

Australia Day, celebrated every year on January 26, marks the landing of the First Fleet in 1788 when the first Governor of the British colony of New South Wales, Arthur Philip, hoisted the Union Jack at Sydney Cove.

But for many First Nations people it is considered ‘Invasion Day’ or the ‘Day of Mourning’ because it marks the beginning of the colonization of Australia.

Mayor Paula Masselos said: “Council understands that January 26 has multiple meanings and it can be a difficult day for many Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

Bondi will host a sunrise ‘reflection’ from 5.30am on Friday (Photo: An Anzac Day morning service)

‘It can be considered a day of mourning, but also a day to recognize the continued resilience and survival of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander traditions and cultures.

“It is not only a time for reflection, but also an opportunity to learn from our First Nations people, allowing Council to celebrate January 26 in a more complete way.”

Waverley Council’s decision to hold a ‘dawn reflection’ service at Bondi Beach to mark Australia Day differs from the traditional practice of dawn services, which are usually associated with Anzac Day.

“Really divisive,” said one local, while another questioned why a morning ceremony was held on Australia Day: “You guys [coincil] it sounds a bit confused.”

Others said it was a step in the right direction.

‘A great way to start the 26th; show respect and then move on,” one person said.

A second added: ‘Reflection is a beautiful thing.’

Waverley Council will continue to host citizenship ceremonies later today for the community’s newest Australian citizens, unlike almost 100 councils nationwide, which have abandoned the Australia Day ritual. The move comes after a poll showed fewer than one in five Australians want to change the date of Australia Day.

Nearly two-thirds of Australians, 63 percent, agree that the date of Australia Day should remain January 26, according to the Institute of Public Affairs poll.

Meanwhile, NSW Premier Chris Minns has urged Aussies to celebrate Australia Day.

‘This is a day we should all celebrate with family and friends, and recognize that we live in the greatest country in the world. I am certainly going to do that.’