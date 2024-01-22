Man With Rifle and Wearing Ballistic Vest Shot and Killed by Police in Gilbert, Arizona, Cops Say

GILBERT, Ariz. – Gilbert police are currently investigating a shooting involving an officer in a residential area west of Higley Road and Loop 202 on Sunday afternoon. Reports were initially received around 2 p.m. about an individual with a firearm. Upon arriving at the scene, officers were initially unable to locate the person. Eventually, the individual, identified as a 40-year-old man, was found. The man exited his vehicle and was armed with a handgun and rifle, also wearing a ballistic vest.

Allegedly, the man began approaching officers, prompting them to open fire, resulting in the man’s death at the scene.

No officers sustained injuries during the incident. Authorities emphasize that this was an isolated event, assuring there is “no threat to the public.” The incident is currently under investigation.

