Cara Delevingne joins Taylor Swift at Kansas City Chiefs playoff game as pop superstar cheers on boyfriend Travis Kelce against Buffalo Bills

Cara Delevingne joined Taylor Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs game in Buffalo, New York, on Sunday.

The 31-year-old model was seen alongside the singer, 34, while cheering on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, at their playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

The best friend duo was also joined by Travis’ brother Jason Kelce, who Swift was also photographed with for the first time, as they watched the game together.

They both sported matching red and white hats, representing the Chiefs’ team colors.

During the second quarter of the game, Travis scored a touchdown, causing an excited Jason to take off his shirt, and Cara was seen cheering on his side.

After making a touchdown, Travis was seen making a heart symbol with his hands toward Taylor in the suite.

He was also seen blowing a kiss in her direction as Taylor and her family celebrated.

For the cold weather, he sported Chiefs colors while bundling up in a white jacket and red beanie.

She landed in Buffalo around 4pm and was photographed mingling with Jason, his wife Kylie and the Kelce brothers’ mother, Donna.

Cara looked comfortable and cozy in a white t-shirt paired with an olive green jacket and scarf.

The entire suite erupted in cheers and Cara was seen celebrating alongside Jason.

