Carrie Bickmore Reveals the Secrets of Her Incredible Figure While Performing Two Fat-Burning Exercises

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She has always maintained a slim and very fit physique.

And Carrie Bickmore has revealed the fitness secrets behind her flawless figure.

Posting to her Stories on Sunday, the Hit FM drivetime star shared a video and image gallery featuring her workout routine – running and swimming.

Carrie boasted that she recently managed to complete a 50-minute run.

Sharing a fun selfie, Carrie was seen lying on her back on the grass and sticking her tongue out after completing a tough workout.

Carrie Bickmore has revealed the fitness secrets behind her impeccable figure

The mother-of-two explained that she was using Jorja Smith’s hit song Little Things as workout music.

“This song got me through 50 minutes straight,” Carrie said in the caption.

And he added: “The longest [run] I’ve done it in a long, long time… New year, same slow runner.’

Adding a second photo to the story, Carrie offered some fitness tips.

‘Honestly, start with [a] 5 minutes [run]then 10, then 15… I could never run, but don’t worry about how slow you are,” he shared.

Posting to her Stories on Sunday, the Hit FM drivetime star shared a video and image gallery featuring her workout routine – running and swimming.

He also added a video of his favorite running track, which runs through bushes and runs between overhead power lines.

‘How’s the serenity?’ Carrie joked in the caption.

It comes after the glamorous media personality was left searching for the delete button recently when she accidentally posted a makeup-free selfie online.

She shared more than she bargained for when she uploaded a reel of summer bikini photos to her Instagram Stories just a few weeks ago.

The typically glamorous TV presenter quickly deleted the photo.

The candid selfie was only visible to her followers “for about 10 seconds”, one social media user told Daily Mail Australia.

He also added a video of his favorite running track, which runs through bushes and runs between overhead power lines.

Carrie and her Hit FM co-star Tommy Little are rumored to be joining season 10 of Channel 10’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out if Here.

As speculation continues about a romantic entanglement between the pair, it appears the network may be looking to capitalize on fan interest in the handsome radio duo.

The network is “open to the idea” of a double act in season 10, and viewers are expected to tune in to see how their chemistry develops, he reported. Women’s Day on Monday.

The source went on to say that Carrie is also “eager to get back to TV screens” after she left The Project in November 2022.

Since the blonde bombshell split from husband Chris Walker, rumors have circulated that she is dating Tommy, 38, the co-host of her hosting show The Carrie and Tommy Show.

Fans begged the couple to confirm their alleged romance, with interest intensifying after they enjoyed a holiday in France together.