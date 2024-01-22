Tesla owner’s road trip in Melbourne turns into ordeal and exposes why many Australians are sticking to petrol cars

A Tesla driver’s road trip to regional Victoria turned into a major ordeal after a charging problem.

Melbourne man Ryan Cowan was on holiday in Daylesford with his family when he needed to charge his Tesla Model Y.

He went to a charging station on Victoria Street, but the charger ‘simply refused to work’.

“This is the second time the same thing has been an issue for us, and we didn’t have enough battery to get to the nearest supercharger,” Mr Cowan said.

He had to return to their accommodation – which had no EV charging infrastructure – and use an extension cord to charge the family car.

“We used an extension lead at our accommodation to charge the cars overnight, but this reduced the current to 5 amps, which was painfully slow,” Mr Cowan said.

“So yes, next time we will make sure we have chargers installed in our accommodation.”

Gasoline and diesel car owners quickly called out Mr Cowan.

‘That’s why I love my V8 land cruiser. Drive to the gas station. Fill and go.’

A second added: ‘I don’t think I’ve ever had a petrol bowser that didn’t work.

A third stated: ‘Simple solution, buy a car that isn’t electric.’

Others argued that Australia does not yet have the infrastructure for electric vehicles.

‘The reality is that we simply don’t have the infrastructure for EV cars. Private entities will build it up and make a rush to use it,” one person wrote.

“Imagine buying an electric car when the infrastructure can’t handle it yet,” said a second person.

‘Barely more than an hour from the CBD and problems finding fuel/electricity. I love electric cars, but the infrastructure here is not ready for the growing EV market,” said a third.

“Current road trip infrastructure isn’t great, but everyday life with an EV car is absolutely amazing,” a fourth added.

Another EV owner wrote: ‘I’m burning more and more on chargers too! They’re constantly out of order!’

Australia’s electric vehicle charging stations are set to double again over the next year, on top of record growth over the past 12 months, according to a new report.

The analysis, released on Tuesday by consultancy Next System, shows the number of car charging stations in Australia will increase by 90 per cent by 2023.

It also found that while Tesla dominated electric vehicle sales, Chargefox provided the largest share of charging locations.

The findings come after record sales of electric vehicles and despite concerns from some potential buyers that Australia’s charging network was not large enough to support the technology.

The Public Fast Charger Network Report shows that an additional 397 car charging stations and 755 new charging points will be built in Australia by 2023, but predicts this number will rise significantly higher by 2024.

Next System founder Daniel Bleakley said the analysis showed charging stations were already planned for a further 470 locations across Australia and a total of 900 new charging locations could be expected over the year.

“After a slow start, the growth of Australia’s public EV fast charging network is clearly accelerating,” Bleakley said.

“The lack of public fast-charging infrastructure is often cited as a major barrier to the uptake of electric vehicles in Australia, but our report shows that the EV charging network is now actually growing faster than the Australian EV fleet.”

The report found that local company Chargefox had installed the largest number of electric chargers in Australia, operating more than one in three charging locations, followed by Evie Networks with 23 percent of the market and Tesla with 10 percent.

Jolt and NRMA followed in fourth and fifth places, while electric car charging stations from traditional petrol retailers BP and Ampol claimed sixth and seventh positions as their national rollout increased.

However, US carmaker Tesla offered the most power through its electric chargers, with its Supercharger network representing almost half the capacity of Australia’s charging network, according to the report.

The findings come after Australians bought more than 87,000 electric cars in 2023, according to the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries, representing more than seven per cent of all new vehicles and more than double the number sold in 2022.

According to a Pureprofile survey of more than 2,000 Australians late last year, the availability of public charging stations was one of the biggest concerns for motorists unsure about buying an electric vehicle, after the purchase price.