Chiefs stars were forced to take COLD SHOWERS as Bills “turned off the hot water,” says Kansas City’s Donovan Smith, after playing in 20 degrees, but that doesn’t stop Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes from leading the celebrations! in the dressing room!

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Kansas City Chiefs man Donovan Smith claimed his team was forced to take cold showers after their dramatic win against the Buffalo Bills.

After the team returned to the locker room following an impressive 27-24 win, Smith tweeted: “Damn he caught an L and they shut us off the hot water… smh it’s all good we got that Dub today #ChiefsKingdom” .

It was a small price to pay for the Chiefs after a thrilling victory over the Bills that leaves them one victory away from the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs shared photos of Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes leading the locker room celebrations after a magnificent victory.

MORE TO FOLLOW