Mon. Jan 22nd, 2024

    News

    Chiefs stars were forced to take COLD SHOWERS as Bills “turned off the hot water,” says Kansas City’s Donovan Smith, after playing in 20 degrees, but that doesn’t stop Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes from leading the celebrations! in the dressing room!

    By

    Jan 22, 2024 , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
    Chiefs stars were forced to take COLD SHOWERS as Bills “turned off the hot water,” says Kansas City’s Donovan Smith, after playing in 20 degrees, but that doesn’t stop Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes from leading the celebrations! in the dressing room!

    By Jack Bezants for Dailymail.Com

    Published: 22:58 EST, January 21, 2024 | Updated: 23:05 EST, January 21, 2024

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    Kansas City Chiefs man Donovan Smith claimed his team was forced to take cold showers after their dramatic win against the Buffalo Bills.

    After the team returned to the locker room following an impressive 27-24 win, Smith tweeted: “Damn he caught an L and they shut us off the hot water… smh it’s all good we got that Dub today #ChiefsKingdom” .

    It was a small price to pay for the Chiefs after a thrilling victory over the Bills that leaves them one victory away from the Super Bowl.

    The Chiefs shared photos of Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes leading the locker room celebrations after a magnificent victory.

    MORE TO FOLLOW

    Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes lead celebrations in Chiefs locker room

    By

    Related Post

    News

    The potholes and manners on British roads have NEVER been worse, says a 100-year-old driver who got his first job driving a three-tonne lorry after leaving school aged 13.

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    Stepping into Victory: Unveiling the Features of ASICS Gel Resolution 9 Tennis Shoes

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    25 experts calculated the scenarios they think could play out in the US-China relationship. All the results are bleak.

    Jan 22, 2024

    You missed

    News

    The potholes and manners on British roads have NEVER been worse, says a 100-year-old driver who got his first job driving a three-tonne lorry after leaving school aged 13.

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    Stepping into Victory: Unveiling the Features of ASICS Gel Resolution 9 Tennis Shoes

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    25 experts calculated the scenarios they think could play out in the US-China relationship. All the results are bleak.

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    The New ‘Sexy Beast’ Has It All: Porn Stars, Crime, and, Yes, Sex

    Jan 22, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy