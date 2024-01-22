Matt Gaetz Trolled Hard at Trump’s New Hampshire Headquarters

Faith Ninivaggi/Reuters

Right-wing Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was mercilessly trolled Sunday at Trump campaign headquarters in New Hampshire.

In one incident, Gaetz—who was investigated for sex trafficking in 2020 (but never charged) and who had a Congressional ethics probe launched against him over similar allegations of sexual misconduct and misuse of funds—seemed unfazed by a heckler, who spoke after Gaetz welcome questions from the floor.

According to Politico, the heckler snuck in and, dressed in Trump apparel, asked: “What’s the youngest schoolgirl you’ve ever been with? And have you ridden on the Lolita Express? I know that Donald Trump did.”

