Taylor Swift enjoyed time at Chief’s game in Buffalo a day after a man may have attempted to break into her New York townhome

Taylor Swift arrives at Highmark Stadium to watch an NFL AFC division playoff football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Orchard Park, N.Y

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP

A man was arrested near Taylor Swift’s townhome in New York on Saturday. Witnesses told the New York Post that the man tried to enter the singer’s home. Swift spent Sunday in Buffalo for a Chiefs game, making it unclear whether she was at home during the arrest.

Taylor Swift’s townhouse in New York City appears to have been the target of another break-in attempt, this time by a man who was arrested Saturday near the singer’s Tribeca home as police responded to a report of a disorderly person.

Witnesses said the man tried but failed to enter the superstar’s townhouse in the early afternoon, Page Six reported.

Police would not confirm a break-in attempt at Swift’s home, but officers arrested a man on the same street when they were told he tried to open a door to a building, an NYPD spokesperson said Sunday. The man was charged on an unrelated 2017 warrant out of Brooklyn for allegedly failing to answer a summons, the spokesperson said.

Authorities did not release the man’s name. It wasn’t clear if Swift was at home at the time.

Shortly after, Swift was spotted in Buffalo on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. Wearing a beige jacket with the Chiefs logo and a red beanie, the singer came to support her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Per the New York Post, Swift was greeted by cheers and boos from Bills fans.

Accompanying Swift was Travis’ brother Jason Kelce, who was spotted shirtless with a beer in hand.

The Tribeca townhouse has been the scene of several other break-ins and attempts when Swift wasn’t there, including some by alleged stalkers.

In 2022, a man was charged with trespassing and stalking after authorities said he entered two Tribeca residences linked to Swift. Also that year, a man was arrested for crashing a car into the townhouse and reportedly told police he wouldn’t leave until he met with Swift.

In 2018, another man broke into her townhouse and took a nap, police said. The same man was charged a year later with another break-in at the same building after serving a jail sentence.

Police say alleged stalkers have also been arrested at some of Swift’s other homes, including ones in Beverly Hills, California, and Watch Hill, Rhode Island.

Representatives for Swift did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

