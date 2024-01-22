Mon. Jan 22nd, 2024

    News

    Latest Storm Isha: Trains and flights canceled amid tornado warnings and life-threatening winds

    By

    Jan 22, 2024 , , , , , , , , ,
    Latest Storm Isha: Trains and flights canceled amid tornado warnings and life-threatening winds

    Travelers faced disruption to their journeys on Monday morning after Storm Isha swept across the UK, prompting warnings of possible tornadoes.

    Rush hour trains have been canceled until midday in some areas as 90mph winds hit the British Isles.

    Multiple Met Office weather warnings have been issued, including two amber wind warnings and a red warning for parts of northern Scotland, into the early hours, while the Tornado and Storm Research Organization (Torro) said it is ” possible” a tornado in England and Wales. .

    A more severe “tornado watch” zone had been established for Northern Ireland, as well as parts of Scotland and northern England, but expired on Sunday night.

    It comes as Britain is blanketed by life-threatening “unusual” wind warnings, with people warned not to travel amid 90mph gusts. The Met Office even warned last night that people should not sleep near windows.

    Rail, sea and air passengers have been told to expect delays and cancellations.

    Travelers were urged to stay home this morning if possible as swaths of routes were cancelled.

    Follow the latest updates below.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    The potholes and manners on British roads have NEVER been worse, says a 100-year-old driver who got his first job driving a three-tonne lorry after leaving school aged 13.

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    Stepping into Victory: Unveiling the Features of ASICS Gel Resolution 9 Tennis Shoes

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    25 experts calculated the scenarios they think could play out in the US-China relationship. All the results are bleak.

    Jan 22, 2024

    You missed

    News

    The potholes and manners on British roads have NEVER been worse, says a 100-year-old driver who got his first job driving a three-tonne lorry after leaving school aged 13.

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    Stepping into Victory: Unveiling the Features of ASICS Gel Resolution 9 Tennis Shoes

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    25 experts calculated the scenarios they think could play out in the US-China relationship. All the results are bleak.

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    The New ‘Sexy Beast’ Has It All: Porn Stars, Crime, and, Yes, Sex

    Jan 22, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy