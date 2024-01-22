Latest Storm Isha: Trains and flights canceled amid tornado warnings and life-threatening winds

Travelers faced disruption to their journeys on Monday morning after Storm Isha swept across the UK, prompting warnings of possible tornadoes.

Rush hour trains have been canceled until midday in some areas as 90mph winds hit the British Isles.

Multiple Met Office weather warnings have been issued, including two amber wind warnings and a red warning for parts of northern Scotland, into the early hours, while the Tornado and Storm Research Organization (Torro) said it is ” possible” a tornado in England and Wales. .

A more severe “tornado watch” zone had been established for Northern Ireland, as well as parts of Scotland and northern England, but expired on Sunday night.

It comes as Britain is blanketed by life-threatening “unusual” wind warnings, with people warned not to travel amid 90mph gusts. The Met Office even warned last night that people should not sleep near windows.

Rail, sea and air passengers have been told to expect delays and cancellations.

Travelers were urged to stay home this morning if possible as swaths of routes were cancelled.

