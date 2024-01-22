Valerie Bertinelli left “really hurt” after being booted from Food Network’s Kids Baking Championship over “budget cuts” after nine years as host

Valerie Bertinelli revealed her surprising departure from Food Network and the show she hosted, Kids Baking Championship, in an Instagram Story post.

The 63-year-old actress had been hosting Food Network’s Kids Baking Championship since 2015, although she was unable to secure a deal to return.

The One Day at a Time star was in talks to return as host, although a source told People that her return was “absolutely discussed,” but her team “decided they wanted more and talks stalled.”

She added that the last season she filmed was during her ‘peak year from hell’ which included her divorce from Tom Vitale.

Another source added: “Their deal was over and [Food Network] He chose not to renew. “They didn’t make a new offer, but Valerie really wanted to continue.”

Now Bertinelli took to Instagram Story on Saturday and claimed that ‘budget cuts’ were the reason she wouldn’t be returning as a host alongside Duff Goldman.

“I’ve been avoiding facing what was confirmed to me last night, and I didn’t want to talk about it last night because I wanted to sleep on it, but it really hurt my feelings,” she began.

—I know that, logically, it shouldn’t be like that. “I know it’s just business, budget cuts, right, but it really hurt me to know that they’re not going to ask me to come back,” she admitted.

“Without sounding like a drama queen, the show saved my life,” Bertinelli said, adding that it was “like a flotation device” in what she described as her “culminating year from hell.”

“So it really hurts me not to be able to go back and see everyone and say, ‘Hey, I made it,’” he said, adding, “It really sucks.”

He added that the episodes currently airing on Food Network were filmed “in the summer of 2022, which was my peak year from hell.”

“I was going through this and pretending like everything was fine, because that’s what you do, and without sounding like a drama queen, the show saved my life,” she said.

‘Just…working with all these really wonderful people and feeling productive and knowing that I had spread some good and not just wallowing in my hell and trying to keep my head above water, helped me. “It was like a flotation device,” she said.

She said she was “so sad” that she couldn’t “tell everyone what they mean to me, Les and Duff and that camera crew, that sound crew, the art department, the back kitchen crew, oh my goodness.” “. “These people work very hard to give you an incredible show.”

She won two Daytime Emmy Awards for hosting the show and also hosted Valerie’s Home Cooking from 2015 to 2023.

“And to all those baker kids that I got to see growing up, I feel very lucky, and to all the bakers that are coming for the new season, even though I won’t be there, I will be with you in spirit.” and I just want you to remember this: you are there for a reason. You’re one of the best bakers in America right now, and if you don’t make it to the next round, always remember this: it’s not because you’re a bad baker, you just had a bad day, so always. , always believe in yourself.’

‘Please do that for me and keep baking. I’ll miss you guys,’ Bertinelli concluded.

