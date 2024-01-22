Mon. Jan 22nd, 2024

    News

    It’s official: Sony rules out $10 billion Zee Entertainment merger in India

    By

    Jan 22, 2024 , , , , , ,
    It’s official: Sony rules out $10 billion Zee Entertainment merger in India

    More than two years after announcing a bold $10 billion merger of its Indian television and streaming businesses with local giant Zee Entertainment, Sony Group said on Monday it will officially abandon the deal.

    “After more than two years of negotiations, we are extremely disappointed that the closing conditions of the merger have not been met by the final date,” Sony said in a statement Monday from its offices in India. “Although we engaged in good faith discussions to extend the completion date of the merger cooperation agreement, we were unable to agree on an extension prior to the January 21 deadline.”

    He added: “We remain committed to increasing our presence in this vibrant and fast-growing market and delivering world-class entertainment to Indian audiences.”

    More to come…

    By

    Related Post

    News

    The potholes and manners on British roads have NEVER been worse, says a 100-year-old driver who got his first job driving a three-tonne lorry after leaving school aged 13.

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    Stepping into Victory: Unveiling the Features of ASICS Gel Resolution 9 Tennis Shoes

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    25 experts calculated the scenarios they think could play out in the US-China relationship. All the results are bleak.

    Jan 22, 2024

    You missed

    News

    The potholes and manners on British roads have NEVER been worse, says a 100-year-old driver who got his first job driving a three-tonne lorry after leaving school aged 13.

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    Stepping into Victory: Unveiling the Features of ASICS Gel Resolution 9 Tennis Shoes

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    25 experts calculated the scenarios they think could play out in the US-China relationship. All the results are bleak.

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    The New ‘Sexy Beast’ Has It All: Porn Stars, Crime, and, Yes, Sex

    Jan 22, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy