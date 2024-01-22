The New ‘Sexy Beast’ Has It All: Porn Stars, Crime, and, Yes, Sex

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Paramount+

When folks nowadays hear the phrase “sexy beast,” they might think of the furry-esque Netflix dating show Sexy Beast. Perhaps they imagine Barry Keoghan’s carnal performance in Saltburn. “Sexy beast” can mean a lot of things, but let’s be clear: It truly belongs to Gal Dove, his stunning wife DeeDee, and his foolish, loud friend Don Logan.

The trio stars in Sexy Beast, a Paramount+ prequel series based on the film of the same name (streaming Jan. 25). In series creator Michael Caleo’s take on the world of Jonathan Glazer’s 2000 film, these returning characters still live up to that title. Gal, a suave British criminal played by Ray Winstone in the original film and James McArdle in the series, is—and always has been—a provocative mastermind, whose good looks and smooth moves make the refreshed story so watchable.

It’s the 1990s, long before Gal and Don (played by Emun Elliott in the series and Ben Kingsley in the original film) have fallen out, as they do in the film. We meet Gal the same way we do in the movie: He’s lounging by the pool, oiled chest towards the camera, chilled beer in hand. But this pool is neither gigantic nor in the backyard of the mansion we once knew him to own; rather, it’s a blow-up kiddie pool set up on the roof of his tiny apartment. Still, some things never change: Here comes Don with his big mouth and a bad idea.

