Dozens of civilians killed, others wounded in an Israeli shelling on school housing displaced people in Khan Yunis

NNA -nbsp;Dozens of civilians today were killed and others wounded in an Israeli airstrike targeting a school housing displaced people in the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

According to local sources, Israeli warplanes bombed Al-Mawasi School, west of Khan Yunis, which shelters displaced people from several areas in the Gaza Strip, resulting in the tragic death of several civilians and causing multiple causalities.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PCRS) said its crews were unable to reach the dead bodies due to an Israeli artillery bombardment that targeted Al-Mawasi School,

PCRS said that Israeli forces prevented ambulance vehicles from reaching the site of the bombing.

Israeli military air force carried intense and fierce airstrikes that targeted hospitals and shelter centers housing displaced People west of Khan Yunis since dawn today.

Israeli tanks and military vehicles also cordoned off al-Nasser Medical complex and Al-Amal Hospital, where at least 20 civilians dead at Nasser Hospital following the ongoing Israeli artillery bombardment

Earlier today, Israeli fighter jets heavily shelled, with several missiles, the vicinity of Al-Aqsa University, west of Khan Yunis, despite the presence of several of displaced people there.

The city of Khan Yunis recorded a large number of martyrs and wounded individuals among displaced in shelter centers and hospitals as a result of the ongoing Israeli shelling against the city since dawn today.

The death toll since the start of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip on October 7th has surged to about 25,105 people. At least 62,681 people were wounded, mostly children and women, and thousands of others were reported missing.–WAFA

