Dana White says NO to Conor McGregor’s return to the UFC in June, despite the Irish superstar announcing the date of his long-awaited return to fight Michael Chandler.

Conor McGregor previously posted a video of himself revealing his comeback.

He said he will fight Michael Chandler at International Fight Week in June.

Dana White Was Asked About It and Said ‘No’ to the June Perspective

Dana White has denied that Conor McGregor’s long-awaited return will occur in June, despite the Irishman having announced it.

Last month, McGregor posted a video on social media of himself seemingly revealing the opponent and date of his next fight.

“I would like to announce the return date of myself, ‘Notorious’ Conor McGregor,” he said in a video on X.

“The biggest comeback of all time will take place in Las Vegas, International Fight Week on June 29. The opponent, Michael Chandler… and the weight, Mr. Chandler, 185 pounds.”

UFC president Dana White was then asked about it this weekend and denied it was happening.

Dana White has rejected Conor McGregor’s proposed return for June of this year

He said, ‘Uuuuh, no,’ regarding McGregor’s June statement. ‘When Conor is ready to fight, you know we will announce it. That’s what we’ll do.’

The news will be a blow to fans who are eagerly awaiting the return of McGregor, who has not fought in almost three years.

The Dubliner broke his leg against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight and while the recovery has been arduous, there is no real impediment for McGregor to fight in the UFC whenever he wants.

It seems strange that White is denying that McGregor will return in June. Perhaps there is a remote possibility that he could be the big surprise at UFC 300, something that has previously been denied.

White recently confirmed that McGregor will return in 2024, but said the date, location and opponent are not yet confirmed.

Having won just once in seven years in the UFC, everyone knows the importance of getting the right return for the promotion’s biggest star.

He remains the best-selling PPV fighter in MMA history and seemed to have a suitable opponent in Chandler, who is still waiting for his big payday.

McGregor talks to Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia, and they both attend Judgment Day

In a New Year’s Eve video, McGregor announced the details of his return

The weight at which McGregor will fight is a point of real fascination. He has packed on muscle during his free time and said he wants to face Chandler at middleweight.

Having previously only fought at featherweight and lightweight, it would be interesting to see if the UFC sanctions him to move up.

McGregor’s return will, in all likelihood, end up being the most marketable event of the year for the UFC, even more so than the historic UFC 300 card, so fans are eagerly awaiting the details.