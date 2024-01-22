Mon. Jan 22nd, 2024

    Lebanon News

    US Navy declares two SEALs missing in Gulf of Aden as deceased

    By

    Jan 22, 2024 , , ,

    NNA – Two U.S. Navy SEALs who went missing in the Gulf of Aden earlier this month during a raid on a boat carrying Iranian weapons have not been located following an exhaustive search and their status has been changed to deceased, military officials said on Sunday.

    The SEALs were reported missing after boarding the vessel in a Jan. 11 operation near the coast of Somali, the U.S. Central Command said on X.

    ldquo;We mourn the loss of our two Naval Special Warfare warriors, and we will forever honor their sacrifice and example. Our prayers are with the SEALsrsquo; families, friends, the U.S. Navy, and the entire Special Operations community during this time,rdquo; CENTCOM Commander General Michael Erik Kurilla said in a statement.

    A joint operation carried out by the United States, Spain and Japan searched more than 21,000 square miles of ocean for the missing SEALs, CENTCOM said in the statement.–Reutersnbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Fans salute shirtless Jason Kelce after adorable clip emerges of him picking up little girl to help show Taylor Swift her homemade sign at Chiefs-Bills game: ‘How can you not love him?’

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    Netflix releases teaser and release date for ‘Ripley’

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    TikTok salary data: How much employees in different jobs make, from data scientist to software engineer

    Jan 22, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Fans salute shirtless Jason Kelce after adorable clip emerges of him picking up little girl to help show Taylor Swift her homemade sign at Chiefs-Bills game: ‘How can you not love him?’

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    Netflix releases teaser and release date for ‘Ripley’

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    TikTok salary data: How much employees in different jobs make, from data scientist to software engineer

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    Philippines Prez Flies in the Face of Coldplay’s Eco Efforts by Taking Helicopter to Gig

    Jan 22, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy