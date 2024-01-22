Great British Bake Off star Ruby Bhogal announces her engagement to TV host James Stewart after an “unromantic” proposal in New York City.

<!–

Former Great British Bake Off star Ruby Bhogal has confirmed her engagement to her long-term partner James Stewart – but admits the moment was ruined because she suffered food poisoning.

Bhogal, 34, accepted the proposal after BBC presenter Stewart got down on one knee during a recent trip to New York.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Bhogal revealed that he asked for her hand in marriage more than three weeks ago, but opted to tell each of his family members before making the engagement public. ⁣

She wrote: “I’ve been deceptively hiding my hand in recent videos because it took me about 3 weeks to tell most of my family while it took James a full 3 minutes.”

“I wish we had a romantic story to go with it, but the food poisoning managed to set in just about 5 minutes before he was about to propose and I was about to have a bridesmaid moment running across the street …so yes, for love and yes.” for raw chicken in New York. ‘

⁣She added: ‘I love this life (it’s time to start planning a big FAT Indian wedding, but all I’m thinking about is the CAKE, right?)’

Before his proposal, Stewart had played a prank on Bhogal by surreptitiously hiding the ring in plain sight while she unwittingly went about her day.