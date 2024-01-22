Mon. Jan 22nd, 2024

    Caitlin Clark Flattened by Fan in Iowa-Ohio State Court Storming

    Jim Dedmon/USA Today Sports via Reuters

    Iowa’s Caitlin Clark was wiped out by a fan storming the court on Sunday after Ohio State clinched a major upset victory in overtime in Columbus.

    The reigning collegiate national player of the year was walking off the court after her team’s 100-92 loss when she and the fan collided, causing both to crash to the floor. Several people went to Clark’s aid and helped her walk out of the chaotic scene.

    “I was just trying to exit the court as quickly as possible, so I started running, and I was absolutely just hammered by somebody trying to run onto the court and basically blindsided,” Clark said in a postgame news conference. She said the incident was “kind of scary” because it “could’ve caused a pretty serious injury to me and knocked the wind out of me.” “But luckily my teammates picked me up and got me off the court,” she added.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

