A look into the secret life of Jessica Marais in Perth, two years after the Logie Award-winning actress stepped away from the spotlight to protect her mental health

Jessica Marais is said to be living a quiet life in Perth.

The Packed To The Rafters star, 38, is back home with her family after four years of taking care of her mental health, the actress is taking it easy, reports Women’s Day.

The publication revealed that the Logie Award winner moved back to Perth in 2022 to live in her late mother Karen Marais’ Mosman Park home.

She is reportedly spending quality time with her doctor sister Clara, her brother-in-law and their two children while Clara renovates her home.

As for Jessica’s daughter Scout, who she co-parents with ex-partner James Stewart, the 11-year-old still lives in Sydney with her father.

Despite being separated, James, 48, regularly flies Scout to Perth to visit her mother and has a very friendly relationship with Jessica.

Early last year, the trio was seen in a group photo that James shared on Instagram, posing with Jessica’s family and James’ wife Sarah Roberts.

Proving that all is well between the blended family, Jessica beamed as she wrapped her arms around Scout and her ex-partner’s new flame, 39-year-old Sarah.

Jessica’s sister Clara was also seen in the crowd, as well as Clara’s partner and young children.

“Family,” James simply captioned the sweet image.

The heartwarming photo marked the first time Jessica has been photographed with Scout in public in almost three years.

Mother and daughter were last photographed together in May 2020 during an emotional reunion that took place a week after the troubled actress was admitted to hospital following a welfare check by emergency services.

Photos showed the Wrong Girl star wrapping her arms around Scout, who had brought her a colorful handmade card as a Mother’s Day gift.

The emotional moment took place outside Jessica’s home in Coogee, Sydney, as James, who dated Jessica from 2010 to 2015, watched from a distance.

She smiled as she looked at the card, which had the message ‘I [heart] you’ with ‘Happy Mother’s Day’ in the heart.

Just a week earlier, emergency services had been called to Jessica’s home in the eastern suburbs for a welfare check.

Three officers were seen ringing Jessica’s doorbell around noon, before two male paramedics entered the building.

A few minutes later, Jessica emerged, wearing black leggings and a gray cardigan, as she slowly walked down the stairs with the help of the paramedics.

Jessica and James, who met on the set of Packed to the Rafters in 2007, have been co-parents to Scout since their divorce in 2015.

James married fellow Home And Away star Sarah in 2019.

Jessica has had a few difficult years.

The mother-of-one, who suffers from bipolar disorder, was unable to attend the Logie Awards in July 2018 as she was receiving treatment for ‘urgent’ issues at The Health Clinic, a mental health facility in Bronte.

During treatment, she attended daily counseling sessions and had access to nurses, psychiatrists and psychologists.

Jessica reportedly attended a detox and inner health program, with inpatient programs costing an average of $25,000 per month.

In September 2018, the South African-born star announced she was pulling out of Channel Nine show Bad Mothers, a month before filming was due to begin.

“Jessica has decided to retire from acting for the remainder of 2018 to focus on her health and spend time with her family,” her manager said at the time.

In July 2019, it was announced that Jessica would return to screens in Halifax: Retribution, a reboot of the ’90s drama Halifax fp, starring Rebecca Gibney and Anthony LaPaglia.

James reportedly flies Scout to Perth to visit her mother, and has a very friendly relationship with Jessica. (Pictured L-R: James, his wife Sarah Roberts, Jessica and Scout)

However, two months later, reports claimed that she had withdrawn from the series.

Then, in February 2020, Jessica shocked fans by announcing that she would be stepping away from the highly anticipated Back to the Rafters for “personal reasons.”

In 2022, she got a job as a waitress at a cafe in Sydney, officially quitting acting for good.

If you or someone you know needs support, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14