Mon. Jan 22nd, 2024

    News

    🔴 Live: EU foreign ministers to meet Israeli and Palestinian counterparts in push for peace

    By

    Jan 22, 2024 , , , , , ,
    🔴 Live: EU foreign ministers to meet Israeli and Palestinian counterparts in push for peace

    EU foreign ministers will hold separate talks on Monday in Brussels with their Israeli and Palestinian counterparts in a push for lasting peace as the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas continues to rage in Gaza. The bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday “what we want to do is build a two-state solution”, a day after Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu reaffirmed his opposition to a Palestinian state. Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Fans salute shirtless Jason Kelce after adorable clip emerges of him picking up little girl to help show Taylor Swift her homemade sign at Chiefs-Bills game: ‘How can you not love him?’

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    Netflix releases teaser and release date for ‘Ripley’

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    TikTok salary data: How much employees in different jobs make, from data scientist to software engineer

    Jan 22, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Fans salute shirtless Jason Kelce after adorable clip emerges of him picking up little girl to help show Taylor Swift her homemade sign at Chiefs-Bills game: ‘How can you not love him?’

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    Netflix releases teaser and release date for ‘Ripley’

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    TikTok salary data: How much employees in different jobs make, from data scientist to software engineer

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    Philippines Prez Flies in the Face of Coldplay’s Eco Efforts by Taking Helicopter to Gig

    Jan 22, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy