Fitness influencer Ashy Bines left mortified after her budget bikini turned totally see-through when wet

Ashy Bines was recently left blushing after experiencing a mortifying wardrobe fail after swimming in a “cheap” yellow bikini.

The fitness influencer, 33, shared a video on TikTok in which she told her fans that she was humiliated after swimming in a cheap bikini, which became see-through.

‘I bought a yellow bikini from an online brand. “I put them on and loved the fit, jumped in the pool with my family and my husband started laughing,” she began.

“He said, ‘Honey, I don’t know if that’s the look you’re going for, but I can literally see it all.’ I can see everything.” Damn, they’re new.

Ashy later said she contacted the company to let them know her swimsuit was see-through and they told her they couldn’t provide a refund because they had worn it.

She responded that the company should have tested to see if their bikinis became see-through after getting wet and then put it in the description box so there was no confusion.

‘Am I really old? Is it okay for bikinis to be see-through now? Then he asked his fans.

Bines’ followers were quick to assure him that this was not normal and suggested he take the matter further.

“They are not fit for purpose so they will 100% give you your money back,” one fan wrote, and a second person added: “They should have offered you a refund.”

It comes after Ashy faced controversy when she was accused of trying to withhold customer receipts at a warehouse sale..

She announced a clearance sale of products for her underwear and sportswear brand Baseline, which took place on May 6 and 7 last year.

A list of items was posted online along with the notice: ‘Visa, Mastercard, Debit, Apple Pay and cash are accepted. No receipts, refunds or exchanges – all sales are final.’

Instagram surveillance account influencertea_aus posted a screenshot of this notice and questioned the legality of selling clothing without providing receipts.

In response to these questions, the price list was re-uploaded to Bines’ Instagram Stories a few hours later with the additional clarification: “Receipts can be emailed.” But no paper.