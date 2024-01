NNA – Marjeyoun – National News Agency correspondent reported that enemy phosphorous shells fell on the town of Odaisseh, at the borders of the town of Kfar Kila.

The enemy also targeted Al-Awaidah hilltop in the vicinity of the southern Lebanese town of Al-Taybeh with a number of shells.

The Israeli artillery shelling also targeted the outskirts of the town of Houla.

