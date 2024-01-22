Mikati holds key meetings with Grand Serial visitors

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Monday held a meeting with Caretaker Minister of Youth and Sports, George Kallas, at the Grand Serail.

Following the meeting, Kallas stated, quot;The precision of the regional situation, coupled with the wars in Gaza and southern Lebanon, necessitates balanced and steadfast national positions represented by political realism. This should be guided by a dual commitment to peace, ending war, and triumph for justice, all while emphasizing the urgency of completing the constitutional institutions by electing a president as soon as possible. This is to avoid being forced into coexisting with the potential serious vacuum that could threaten Lebanon#39;s entity.quot;

ldquo;During the meeting, Prime Minister Mikati reached out to the president of the Football Association, Hashim Haidar, expressing his support for the Lebanese team facing Tajikistan today to qualify for the Round of 16. The call was welcomed by the Lebanese team and administrators,rdquo; Kallas added.nbsp;

ldquo;We also discussed the issue of sports facility rehabilitation, and Prime Minister Mikati provided directives regarding my visit to Dubai to participate in the Youth Governments Conference. He expressed the desire for him to address the Lebanese youth directly, assuring positive outcomes in this regard,rdquo; Kallas concluded.nbsp;

Additionally, Prime Minister Mikati met with retired Brigadier General Shamel Roukoz, heading a delegation of retired officers.

He also met with Acting General Director of Lebanonrsquo;s General Security, Brigadier General Elias Al-Baisari, with whom he discussed the security situation in the country.nbsp;

Furthermore, the Prime Minister received Lebanese University President, Bassam Badran, with whom he addressed university matters.

========R.H.