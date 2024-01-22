Mon. Jan 22nd, 2024

    Fergie Says She Is ‘With Family’ After Skin Cancer Shock

    Fergie Says She Is ‘With Family’ After Skin Cancer Shock

    Sarah Ferguson has said she is “resting with family at home” as she expressed her “shock” at receiving a malignant melanoma skin cancer diagnosis just months after she underwent a mastectomy for breast cancer.

    Writing on Instagram, Fergie, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew, said she had been “taking some time to myself” following her “second cancer diagnosis within a year.”

    She said it was thanks to the “great vigilance of my dermatologist that the melanoma was detected when it was.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

