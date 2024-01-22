Fergie Says She Is ‘With Family’ After Skin Cancer Shock

Samir Hussein/Getty

Sarah Ferguson has said she is “resting with family at home” as she expressed her “shock” at receiving a malignant melanoma skin cancer diagnosis just months after she underwent a mastectomy for breast cancer.

Writing on Instagram, Fergie, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew, said she had been “taking some time to myself” following her “second cancer diagnosis within a year.”

She said it was thanks to the “great vigilance of my dermatologist that the melanoma was detected when it was.”

