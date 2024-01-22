Urgent warning to Facebook users about ‘I can’t believe it’s gone’ scam that tricks them into downloading malware – here’s what to watch out for

Cybersecurity experts have issued an urgent warning to Facebook users about a new scam they have dubbed “I can’t believe it’s gone.”

This emotional manipulation scam tricks users into downloading malware, with posts displaying fake BBC branding and implying that a loved one has died.

By clicking on the linked post, users will be taken to a compromised site designed to collect their personal information.

Marijus Briedis, cybersecurity expert at NordVPN, said: “When you encounter unexpected or alarming posts, especially those about personal emergencies, take a moment to verify their legitimacy before clicking on any links.”

These are the key signs you should look out for to ensure you don’t fall victim to the scam.

Cybersecurity researcher Pieter Arntz of Malwarebytes first highlighted the “I can’t believe this has become a scam” message.

As Mr. Arntz explained in a blog post, the scam consists of a post containing some variation of “I can’t believe he’s gone.” I will miss him very much’ and a link.

If you follow the link you will be taken to another Facebook post showing what appears to be a BBC news article about a fatal road accident.

This post will also contain slightly different text than the original, saying: “I can’t believe it, I’m going to miss him so much.”

But while this post may seem legitimate at first glance, it is actually a fake link to a malicious website.

Arntz writes: “The BBC news logo in the image and the BBCNEWS part of the URL are obviously intended to gain your trust and suggest that the video is safe to play.

‘Actually, you will be redirected to the link displayed directly below the movie. We found several variations of that URL. All composed like this ‘BBCNEWS-{6 characters}.OMH4.XYZ’.’

If you follow the link, you will be taken to several redirects designed for “fingerprinting.”

This is where sites collect information about your browser, location, and other sites you’ve visited so they can redirect you to a site more likely to make money.

Over time, you will land on a site full of pop-ups that can lead to scam sites, malware downloads, and potentially unwanted programs.

Cybersecurity experts say this scam is particularly dangerous because it is designed to gain your trust.

The posts come from accounts that have been hijacked by hackers, so they appear to come from someone the user trusts.

In a Reddit postOne user explained how her aunt’s Facebook account had been hacked and was now sending hundreds of posts saying “I can’t believe she’s gone.”

Briedis said: “When you are led to believe that it is a friend posting the news, you are caught off guard and are less likely to question the authenticity of the seemingly tragic news.”

“This way, scammers can also successfully bypass Facebook’s spam filters.”

Then, by using what appears to be a video from a legitimate source, scammers can convince users that the post is trustworthy.

To stay safe online, experts say to be wary of any posts that try to create a sense of urgency. Look carefully at the URL before clicking on anything and consider contacting the original author through a different platform to confirm the news directly with them (stock image).

To ensure you don’t get caught in this scam, Breidis says to follow some simple steps.

If you see a post containing alarming news, contact the person posting it instead of following the link.

Breidis said: “Please approach the friend involved through other means to confirm the authenticity of the post.” Keep an eye out for any unusual details in account profiles, as they may indicate a compromised account.

Be wary of any posts that seem to create a sense of urgency; It is best to take a moment to evaluate the situation yourself.

If you think the post might be legitimate, look to other news sources or search for the event yourself instead of following the link directly.

Breidis also advises that users carefully examine the URL or any posts they want to follow.

If the URL is not for the website it claims to be, then something is fishy.

Finally, Mr. Briedis says you should keep your browser updated and stay informed about the latest scams.

Making sure both you and your computer are well prepared to deal with any scams is the best way to avoid unpleasant consequences when browsing online.