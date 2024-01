NNA – Caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, received, at his ministry office on Monday, the new U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon, Lisa A. Johnson, who came on an acquaintance visit upon assuming her new diplomatic mission in the country.

Discussions reportedly touched on the situation in Lebanon and the region, and the importance of accelerating the election of a President of the Republic.

