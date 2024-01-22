Netflix releases teaser and release date for ‘Ripley’

Showtime’s loss is Netflix’s gain.

The streaming giant has presented a first preview of its program directed by Andrew Scott. Ripley series.

Originally developed by Showtime and acquired by Netflix a year ago, the series is based on the best-selling Tom Ripley novels by Patricia Highsmith. Scott (aka the “Hot Priest” of flea bag) plays a scrapping con man in New York in the early 1960s who is hired by a rich man to travel to Italy in an attempt to convince his vagabond son to return home. Taking the job is Tom’s first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud and murder.

The series, co-starring Dakota Fanning, Johnny Flynn and John Malkovich, will premiere April 4 on Netflix.

Showtime co-produced the series along with Endemol Shine North America, Entertainment 360 and Filmrights. Steven Zaillian (the night of) serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Garrett Basch, Clayton Townsend, Guymon Casady, Ben Forkner, Sharon Levy and Philipp Keel. Zaillian wrote and directed all eight episodes of the series.

Watch the first trailer, below.