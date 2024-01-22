Mon. Jan 22nd, 2024

    News

    Netflix releases teaser and release date for ‘Ripley’

    By

    Jan 22, 2024 , , , ,
    Netflix releases teaser and release date for ‘Ripley’

    Showtime’s loss is Netflix’s gain.

    The streaming giant has presented a first preview of its program directed by Andrew Scott. Ripley series.

    Originally developed by Showtime and acquired by Netflix a year ago, the series is based on the best-selling Tom Ripley novels by Patricia Highsmith. Scott (aka the “Hot Priest” of flea bag) plays a scrapping con man in New York in the early 1960s who is hired by a rich man to travel to Italy in an attempt to convince his vagabond son to return home. Taking the job is Tom’s first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud and murder.

    The series, co-starring Dakota Fanning, Johnny Flynn and John Malkovich, will premiere April 4 on Netflix.

    Showtime co-produced the series along with Endemol Shine North America, Entertainment 360 and Filmrights. Steven Zaillian (the night of) serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Garrett Basch, Clayton Townsend, Guymon Casady, Ben Forkner, Sharon Levy and Philipp Keel. Zaillian wrote and directed all eight episodes of the series.

    Watch the first trailer, below.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Fans salute shirtless Jason Kelce after adorable clip emerges of him picking up little girl to help show Taylor Swift her homemade sign at Chiefs-Bills game: ‘How can you not love him?’

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    TikTok salary data: How much employees in different jobs make, from data scientist to software engineer

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    Philippines Prez Flies in the Face of Coldplay’s Eco Efforts by Taking Helicopter to Gig

    Jan 22, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Fans salute shirtless Jason Kelce after adorable clip emerges of him picking up little girl to help show Taylor Swift her homemade sign at Chiefs-Bills game: ‘How can you not love him?’

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    Netflix releases teaser and release date for ‘Ripley’

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    TikTok salary data: How much employees in different jobs make, from data scientist to software engineer

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    Philippines Prez Flies in the Face of Coldplay’s Eco Efforts by Taking Helicopter to Gig

    Jan 22, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy