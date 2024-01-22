Fans salute shirtless Jason Kelce after adorable clip emerges of him picking up little girl to help show Taylor Swift her homemade sign at Chiefs-Bills game: ‘How can you not love him?’

<!–

Jason Kelce’s popularity reached new heights on Sunday night after an adorable clip emerged of him picking up a young fan in an attempt to get Taylor Swift’s attention.

Kelce went viral while watching his brother shine in the Kansas City Chiefs’ playoff victory over the Buffalo Bills, even ripping off his jersey and drinking beers after a touchdown.

But it wasn’t all alcohol-fueled madness for Kelce’s older brother, with a clip showing him jumping out of the suite after the game to help one of his younger fans.

After seeing her trying to get the attention of Travis’ girlfriend Taylor Swift in the suite, Jason is seen picking her up and carrying her toward the entrance, noting, “Let’s go show this to Taylor, okay?”

Fans can be heard applauding her good deed, as she helped the young girl’s dreams come true on a frigid night in Western New York.

Jason Kelce holds a young fan to help her show Taylor Swift her homemade sign on Sunday.

Swift was once again a notable sight in Kelce’s suite, attending her 11th game of the year.

It’s not immediately clear if Swift saw the sign or what it said.

However, fans quickly took to social media to praise the 36-year-old, with one commenting: “How can you not love him?”

Another added that he was “a real man of the people”, while elsewhere he was called “awesome”.

It was a crazy night for everyone involved in Kelce’s suite at Highmark Stadium, after the Chiefs tight end had a brilliant night, just when he needed it most.

The Chiefs edged the divisional round matchup 27-24 after Bills kicker Tyler Bass missed a late, game-tying field goal, and Kelce himself had two touchdowns and 75 yards on five receptions.

Previously, Kelce couldn’t contain himself after watching his brother Travis score a touchdown in the game.

Kelce then jumped out of his suite window to celebrate with fans in the stands.

The result ensured that Kansas City advanced to a sixth straight AFC Championship game as they chase back-to-back Super Bowls.

For Jason, fans are eagerly awaiting confirmation that he will be hanging up his cleats after an impressive Super Bowl-winning career of his own.

It was reported last week that he had told his teammates that he would call him up a day after the Eagles were eliminated from the playoffs, but no announcement has been made.

Speaking on his popular New Heights podcast, Jason told fans it was too emotional an environment to make a categorical decision after the game.

On Sunday night, Travis Kelce celebrated one of the best nights of his career with his girlfriend Swift and a large group of friends after the Chiefs beat the Bills.

Kelce’s friends shared a photo on Instagram in the early hours of Monday morning with the Chiefs star posing in front of a huge group, including Swift.

Chiefs star Kelce gestured his heart toward the stands, with his girlfriend Swift cheering him on.

After the match, Kelce partied with a large group of friends to celebrate his epic victory.

Taylor celebrates with Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany in the stands at Highmark Stadium

But incredibly, Kelce’s teammate Donovan Smith previously claimed that the Bills turned off the hot water in the Chiefs locker room after a game played in a brutal 20-degree temperature.

After the jubilant Chiefs team returned to the locker room, Smith turned to Dub #ChiefsKingdom’.

It was a small price to pay for the Chiefs after a thrilling victory over the Bills that leaves them one victory away from the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs shared photos of Kelce and Mahomes leading the emotional celebrations in the locker room after their big win.