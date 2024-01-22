Mon. Jan 22nd, 2024

    Netanyahu to Gaza hostage kin: Hamas has not made a solid deal offer

    Jan 22, 2024 , , , ,

    NNA -nbsp;Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed back on Monday after speculation that a new release of Gaza hostages was in the works, saying Israel was taking an unspecified initiative in the absence of an offer by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

    quot;There is no real proposal by Hamas. It#39;s not true,quot; a statement from Netanyahu#39;s office quoted him as telling representatives of hostage families after some relatives stormed a committee session in parliament, demanding a release deal.

    quot;I am saying this as clearly as I can because there are so many incorrect statements which are certainly agonising for you,quot; Netanyahu added. quot;Conversely, there is an initiative on our part, on which I shall not elaborate.quot; — Reuters

