“Islamic Resistance” targets Israeli enemy force in Abu Djeij Heights and a gathering of enemy soldiers in Al-Semaqa site

NNA – The quot;Islamic Resistancequot; issued the following statement:nbsp;ldquo;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip,nbsp;and in support of their valiant and honorable resistance, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance targeted at 12:30 p.m.nbsp;onnbsp;Monday,nbsp;2024,nbsp;an Israeli enemynbsp;force innbsp;Abu Djeij Heights,nbsp;with appropriate weaponry, and achievednbsp;direct hits.rdquo;nbsp;

The Islamic Resistance also issued the following statement:

ldquo;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and in support of their valiant and honorable resistance, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance targeted at 03:30nbsp;p.m. on Monday, 2024, a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers innbsp;the Al-Semaqa site in thenbsp;occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms,nbsp;with missile weaponry,nbsp;and achieved direct hits.#39;

nbsp;

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;