Sarah Ferguson’s health history revealed – from her ‘scary’ breast cancer diagnosis and mastectomy to ‘distressing’ melanoma detection

Sarah Ferguson revealed her shocking skin cancer diagnosis last night, which comes just months after being treated for breast cancer.

The Duchess of York, 64, had several moles removed while undergoing breast reconstruction surgery last year. One was found to be malignant.

The mother-of-two was described as being in “good spirits” after the “distressing” news.

Following her diagnosis of malignant melanoma, the fifth most common cancer in the UK, she urged her fans to “be diligent” and check their moles.

Here, MailOnline details the duchess’s health history.

In June 2023, it emerged that the Duchess had been diagnosed with breast cancer and had successfully undergone a single mastectomy.

Speaking on her Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah podcast, Sarah Ferguson, 64, said in July that she didn’t feel “brave” or “brave.”

Breast cancer diagnosis

In June 2023, it emerged that the Duchess had been diagnosed with breast cancer and had successfully undergone a single mastectomy at King Edward VII’s Hospital in London.

Her cancer nightmare began in the spring, when a routine appointment in London for a mammogram detected something was very wrong before the Coronation.

The test conducted in early May revealed a “shadow” on his chest.

A source close to the Duchess told the Mail on Sunday: “Most people tend to associate breast cancer with a lump, but that’s not always the case.”

The duchess spoke about how Beatrice and Eugenia had responded to her breast cancer diagnosis, saying it had been “scary” for the whole family.

‘The patient may detect a lump, but this was a “shadow”, which may go unnoticed because it is a wider spread of cancer cells that can be detected by screening tests.

“In Sarah’s case, a biopsy was taken of the dark area of ​​tissue and a few days later the results confirmed the diagnosis: breast cancer.”

Due to the size of the affected area, a lumpectomy was ruled out and Sarah was strongly recommended to go ahead with a single mastectomy.

Doctors said a mastectomy would eradicate the shadow of cancer cells in the breast.

The duchess was said to be devastated but determined to go ahead with a mastectomy as soon as possible, telling friends she had “no choice” but to go ahead with the operation.

The Duchess thanked the two incredible surgeons Christina Choy and Stuart James who carried out the operation and all the medical team who worked tirelessly to help her.

Christina Choy was the surgeon who performed the mastectomy.

Speaking on her Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah podcast in July, Sarah said she didn’t feel like she had been “brave” or “brave.”

She spoke about how Beatrice and Eugenie had responded to her diagnosis, saying: “I think it’s terrifying for any member of the family, you really start to see your own demise.” It’s a wake-up call and you think, how am I going to deal with this?

Once the mastectomy was complete, consultant plastic surgeon Stuart James, once hailed as one of the country’s top breast doctors by Tatler magazine, took over and performed breast reconstruction using the ‘flap’ technique. DIEP’.

The special procedure is so complex that only highly trained surgeons can attempt it.

The 64-year-old was diagnosed with the disease and underwent a successful single mastectomy at King Edward VII’s Hospital in London.

It consists of making an incision in the abdomen and removing fat from the stomach to form a new breast.

Experts say this can take more than six hours because it involves microvascular surgery that involves cutting and then reattaching delicate 2mm blood vessels.

After the operation, a friend of the duchess said: “The surgery was very long, it lasted eight hours, and it was more complicated than people think.

“Today, the message she wants to spread is that she is very grateful to those who saved her and feels very lucky to be alive.”

Diagnosis of malignant melanoma

Last night the Duchess revealed that she is battling skin cancer.

She had several moles removed during reconstructive surgery after her mastectomy in June.

But a mole was identified as cancerous.

A spokesperson for Sarah, Duchess of York, said: “Following her diagnosis of an early form of breast cancer this summer, Sarah, Duchess of York, has been diagnosed with malignant melanoma.

‘Her dermatologist had several moles removed and analyzed at the same time as the Duchess was undergoing reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy, and one of them has been identified as cancerous.

“Further investigations are underway to ensure this has been caught in the early stages.”

Sarah Ferguson has been diagnosed with malignant melanoma. Pictured: The Duchess of York at the Christmas morning service at Sandringham Church

The spokeswoman added that receiving another diagnosis so soon after breast cancer treatment is “distressing,” but she remains in “good spirits.”

“The Duchess would like to thank all the medical team who have supported her, particularly her dermatologist, whose vigilance ensured that the illness was detected when it occurred,” the spokesperson added.

“She believes her experience underscores the importance of checking the size, shape, color and texture and appearance of new moles that may be a sign of melanoma.”

The duchess will be treated by Dr Andrew Furness, consultant medical oncologist at the Royal Marsden Hospital, London, as well as Catherine Borysiewicz, consultant dermatologist at King Edward VII’s Hospital, London.