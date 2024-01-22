Army chief meets Australian delegation, Ambassador of Argentina, UN’s Riza

NNA – Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, on Monday received at his Yarzeh office, the Deputy Secretary of the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Craig MacLachlan, accompanied by Australian Ambassador to Lebanon, Andrew Barnes.

Discussions reportedly touched on the general situation in the country.

Maj. Gen. Aoun also received in his office, the Argentinean Ambassador to Lebanon, Maria Virginia Ruiz Quintar, who paid him an acquaintance visit upon assuming her mission in the country.

The army chief also received in his office, United Nations Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator, Imran Riza, and they discussed affairs ofnbsp;Lebanon and the region.

