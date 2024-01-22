Mon. Jan 22nd, 2024

    Delay in Trump’s Rape Defamation Trial Means No Verdict Until After NH Primary

    Donald Trump’s ongoing rape defamation trial was postponed Monday after a juror called out sick and an attorney for the former president said she was fighting a fever all weekend.

    U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan decided to hold off on proceedings Monday, indicating that if anyone is sick with COVID-19, then the trial could be delayed even further.

    The postponement means Trump likely won’t get a verdict before the New Hampshire primary in this second civil trial determining how much more money he owes journalist E. Jean Carroll for denying that he raped her decades ago in a Manhattan department store.

