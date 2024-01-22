7 fun local multiplayer games available with PlayStation Plus

Have you ever received one of those awkward phone calls from your cousin informing you that he and his family are in town and want to stop by for an unexpected visit to your house? Or your friend texts you about an argument with his roommate and he needs to come over and calm down. Or, perhaps the scariest: Your coworker’s babysitter canceled and you need emergency backup. Suddenly, you have guests and you need to keep them entertained for a while. Fortunately for you, you have a Playstation Plus membership and additional controllers, which means one thing: it’s time for local multiplayer.

But even if you don’t have a pressing need to entertain a surprise audience, gathering a group of gamers on the couch to have a good time is one of the best uses of your PlayStation. There are plenty of amazing PS4 and PS5 games that you can always fire up whenever you need a good helping of multiplayer mayhem. Here are some of our favorites available with PlayStation Plus.*

Nobody saves the world

Drinkbox Studios

PS4/PS5

2 players

Everyone is a hero in this chaotic action-RPG focused on transformation. With the help of a magic wand, your soft, amorphous humanoid character assumes countless different forms, each with a unique play style, and with a friend in tow, you can take on forms that cover others’ weaknesses or double your strengths. With hundreds of shape combinations and abilities to explore and destroy enemies, you’ll have hours of body modification fun.*

*Available as a monthly PlayStation Plus game from January 2024.

Little Tina’s Wonderland

Gearbox studies

PS4/PS5

Up to 4 players on PS5, 2 players on PS4

The weirdness and humor of the beloved Borderlands series continue in this tabletop fantasy-themed spin-off. You and three of your friends/enemies can play together in a strange and wild loot-based fantasy FPS with your own customizable characters in classes like Stabbomancer and Brr-zerker. Use melee weapons, spells, and (of course) lots of crazy weapons to eradicate enemies and get all the sweet rewards. Play in normal co-op mode or in co-op mode, where you have to fight to decide who gets what loot.*

*Included in the game catalog with PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium memberships.

Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection

Capcom

PS4

2 competitive players

We all know and love Street Fighter. Even if your playing partner has never cast a Hadoken in his life, it will only take you a couple of minutes to learn and then you’ll have even more fun and strategy to delve into. With 12 different Street Fighter games in one package, you can stick with the classic Street Fighter II titles or delve into the later Alpha and III series. You don’t have to be able to do Daigo Parry to have hours of fun researching Street Fighter history with a friend, but once you’ve had fun playing competitively, you might want to take your skills to the next level. level.*

*Included in the Classics Catalog with PlayStation Plus Premium memberships.

Dragon Crown Pro

VanillaWare/Atlus US

PS4

Up to 4 players

Don’t have your dice and Dungeon Master gear on hand for your tabletop roleplaying game session? Fire up Dragon’s Crown Pro and take your party of adventurers on a magnificent side-scrolling journey through realms of treasure and fantasy. Play as one of six classes and travel to dungeons as a party of up to four players, taking down fearsome enemies in fierce action gameplay and returning to the tavern with tales of bravery and plenty of sweet loot. Customize your warrior with skill trees to create the fantasy fighter of your dreams. Will you discover the legendary Dragon Crown?*

*Included in the Classics Catalog with PlayStation Plus Premium memberships.

Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Tribute Games/Dotemu

PS4/PS5

6 players online/offline

Travel back to the days of Turtle’s multiplayer beat-em-up action at the local arcade, but with new visuals, super special moves, lots of secrets, and you won’t have to worry if some kid before you spilled orange soda. player three’s joystick. Play single-session arcade mode with up to six players, or if you spend some time together, play cooperative Story mode to create custom character loadouts and aim to conquer special challenges. Adds the Dimension Shellshock DLC expansion for a new Survival mode and even more playable characters.*

*Included in the game catalog with PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium memberships.

Sackboy: a great adventure

Sumo Digital/Sony Computer Entertainment

PS4/PS5

Up to 4 players

The LittleBigPlanet star takes some friends on an incredible family trip through a beautiful 3D world. The structure of Craftworld itself is packed with tactile, springy, bouncy joy that allows you to use Sackboy’s strong movement skills in delightfully fun and creative ways. But to make the most of this great adventure, you’ll want to visit friends (up to three more), as some stages and challenges require cooperation to overcome.*

*Included in the game catalog with PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium memberships.

The rise

Neon Giant/Curve Games

PS4/PS5

Up to 4 players

Well, it looks like the megacorporation you and your friends worked for (read: enslaved) in the cyberpunk world of Veles has suddenly collapsed. Now everything in your neighborhood is going to hell. It’s time to take out the weapons and solve the problems. Explore dilapidated, neon-lit environments in an open world from an isometric point of view while destroying enemies and hazards with twin-stick shooting action. Increase with upgrades and access forbidden areas as you gain new skills, strengths, and loot. And don’t forget to take cover when necessary. It’s better than becoming a shell full of bullets.*

*Included in the game catalog with PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium memberships.

*Titles available with PlayStation Plus memberships at the time of article publication.