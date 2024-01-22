Jaleel White to Host Syndicated Game Show ‘The Flip Side’

There is a new player entering the world of syndicated game shows.

CBS Stations Has Picked Up Syndicated Game Show The other face, Hosted by Jaleel White (aka former Family matters favorite Steve Urkel). The series will debut on CBS stations nationwide beginning in the fall.

The other face will pit two teams of players against each other to “test how they think two different groups of people feel about the same topic. “Teams choose from multiple-choice answers and whoever has the best intuition about human behavior will get richer.”

“I’ve had fun being a celebrity contestant on numerous game shows, but I always wanted to be the host, give people money and brighten their day.” White said in a statement announcing the series. “When I first heard this concept, I immediately wanted to be the ringleader of this entertaining and fun game show where the only requirement is to be in tune with human nature.”

The other face is distributed by CBS Media Ventures, which also distributes or produces The Drew Barrymore Show, Danger, Wheel of Fortune, Entertainment tonight, Inside edition, hot bench and Pictionaryjust like him judge judy and Dr Phil libraries.

“Game shows have been a bright spot in syndication (and network primetime) in recent years,” said Wendy McMahon, CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures. “Its loyal viewers tune in more times a week than any other genre. We are excited to bring to market a fun concept, combined with the exceptional comedic skills of host Jaleel White, with The other face. “It is a perfect addition to any station’s programming with the flexibility to play in multiple time periods or in a game show block.”

It is unclear during which time slot the CBS stations will air The other face As sources say, that depends on when local affiliates choose to air it, although experts suggest it will air during the day.

White is repped by Silver Lining Entertainment, AP Brand Group and Gang Tire.