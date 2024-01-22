Man Recalls Six-Day Nightmare of Nearly Dying in Trapped Truck

GoFundMe

The Indiana man who survived six days pinned inside his mangled truck amid freezing temperatures last month has detailed his harrowing experience, telling NBC News he tried to kill himself but couldn’t as he survived off rain water.

Matthew Reum, 27, said he crashed his truck just days before Christmas while he drove on Interstate 94 in a sparsely populated area of northern Indiana.

Reum told NBC he was on his way to his best friend’s funeral when an animal—likely a deer—ran onto the interstate, forcing him to swerve and lose control of his truck. He said his vehicle crashed and he blacked out, with the truck coming to a final stop underneath a bridge, next to a creek.

