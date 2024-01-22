Mon. Jan 22nd, 2024

    News

    Man Recalls Six-Day Nightmare of Nearly Dying in Trapped Truck

    By

    Jan 22, 2024 , , , , , ,
    Man Recalls Six-Day Nightmare of Nearly Dying in Trapped Truck

    GoFundMe

    The Indiana man who survived six days pinned inside his mangled truck amid freezing temperatures last month has detailed his harrowing experience, telling NBC News he tried to kill himself but couldn’t as he survived off rain water.

    Matthew Reum, 27, said he crashed his truck just days before Christmas while he drove on Interstate 94 in a sparsely populated area of northern Indiana.

    Reum told NBC he was on his way to his best friend’s funeral when an animal—likely a deer—ran onto the interstate, forcing him to swerve and lose control of his truck. He said his vehicle crashed and he blacked out, with the truck coming to a final stop underneath a bridge, next to a creek.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Musk visits Auschwitz-Birkenau, claims less anti-Semitism on X than other apps

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    Paramedics in Hawaii save a girl who was born on the street and dragged by her umbilical cord along the sidewalk by her homeless, drug-addicted mother

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    Anthea Turner offers fans advice on how to survive divorce in her new book, following two failed marriages.

    Jan 22, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Musk visits Auschwitz-Birkenau, claims less anti-Semitism on X than other apps

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    Paramedics in Hawaii save a girl who was born on the street and dragged by her umbilical cord along the sidewalk by her homeless, drug-addicted mother

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    Anthea Turner offers fans advice on how to survive divorce in her new book, following two failed marriages.

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    Morgan Stanley warns EV momentum is ‘stalling’ — and lists 7 reasons Tesla should be worried

    Jan 22, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy