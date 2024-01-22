England’s plans for a five-match India Test series take a fresh blow as Shoaib Bashir is stuck in the UAE waiting for a visa due to his Pakistani origins, with Spinner’s situation unrestricted following Harry Brook’s withdrawal .

<!–

England were left frustrated and disappointed on Monday night after debutant Shoaib Bashir was prevented from joining the tour of India due to a visa delay.

On a dramatic day in which Indian superstar Virat Kohli emulated Harry Brook’s withdrawal from the series opener for personal reasons, Bashir, 20, was grounded in Abu Dhabi, where England recently concluded a 10-day training camp .

Although Test coach Brendon McCullum responded diplomatically to the situation, saying that “everyone is doing what they can”, the ECB felt obliged to escalate matters to the Board of Control for Cricket in India and to government levels and in private is aggrieved by Bashir’s separation from the 16-strong squadron.

The Somerset rookie was born in Chertsey, Surrey, but is the latest international cricketer to become embroiled in Indian bureaucracy due to his parents’ birthplace, Pakistan.

Bashir’s visa application was submitted in the second week of December, hours after England named him in their squad for the five-Test tour, but as was the case with Australian Usman Khawaja 12 months ago, his processing was not completed. on time.

Rehan Ahmed, the other English player of Pakistani descent, was able to travel as planned as he has a valid visa issued in line with his selection as a reserve player for last autumn’s World Cup in the subcontinent.

The political tension between India and Pakistan (it has been 11 years since they played each other outside of ICC competition) had implications for Babar Azam’s team ahead of that 2023 tournament, as paperwork was only sealed 48 hours before their departure from Lahore. Pakistani players are also not allowed to play in the lucrative Indian Premier League.

McCullum insisted Bashir would still be available for the first Test starting in Hyderabad on Thursday, when Bens, Stokes and Foakes are expected to return from injury and omission respectively as captain and goalkeeper, despite missing the first two training sessions. training for the England tour, highlighting confidence that the situation would be resolved quickly.

The same applied to Dan Lawrence, on his way to the Indian center overnight after being chosen as Brook’s replacement.

English Player of the Year Brook returned home to Yorkshire at the weekend due to a serious situation involving a loved one and will be absent from international duty indefinitely.

“Obviously our thoughts are with Harry and his family, it’s a difficult time,” McCullum said.

“It’s a privileged position to play cricket for a living, but some things are more important than that.”

“There’s a chance he’ll come back later on the tour, but for now we just want him to be with his family and do his thing.”

Meanwhile, India were on Monday mulling over a replacement for former captain Kohli, who reported to Hyderabad but did not train with his colleagues at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium after informing his successor Rohit Sharma that he would not be available for the first two Tests. out of five due to other matters that require his “undivided attention.”

Sussex captain Cheteshwar Pujara and Rajat Patidar, fresh from scoring double hundreds against the England Lions this month, were under consideration as Kohl’s replacement in the home ranks.