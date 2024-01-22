Columbia Students Allegedly Sprayed With Putrid Chemical at Pro-Palestine Rally

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Dozens of students say they were sprayed with a foul-smelling chemical during a pro-Palestine rally on Columbia University’s campus Friday night, according to a report by the school’s newspaper.

Some attendants told the Columbia Spectator they recognized the chemical as Skunk, which has been used by the Israeli military against demonstrators in the West Bank. It’s identified by its putrid stench, described as a mix of decomposing flesh and excrement and worse than raw sewage. The revolting smell can linger on clothes for days after it is deployed.

While the chemical’s manufacturer claims it is harmless, student protestors reported symptoms such as burning eyes, headaches, and nausea. The Columbia Spectator reported that a disabled student was diagnosed with “exposure to a harmful chemical,” which worsened her autoimmune condition and caused her to miss class for days.

Read more at The Daily Beast.