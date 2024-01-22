Injectable water filtration system could improve access to drinking water

Characteristics of BNHF in the filtration of water contaminated with SS. a, Schematic diagram showing the importance of clean water and sanitation in SDG 6. b, Schematic diagram showing the main sources of SS in contaminated water. c, Schematic demonstration of filtration and purification of SS contaminated water using BNHF. d, Schematic diagram showing the advantages of using hydrogel film on BNHF to purify SS-contaminated water compared with commercial filter paper and ultrathin nanoporous membrane. Credit: Nature sustainability (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41893-023-01264-9

More than 2 billion people, about a quarter of the world’s population, lack access to clean water. A new, portable and affordable water filtration solution created by researchers at the University of Texas at Austin aims to change that.

The new system collects dirty water with a syringe and injects it into a hydrogel filter that removes almost all tiny particles. It also offers significant advantages in cost, simplicity, effectiveness and sustainability compared to existing commercial options, giving users the ability to easily decontaminate water from nearby streams and rivers and make it drinkable.

“The pressing concern of particulate-contaminated water, particularly in remote and underdeveloped regions where people frequently rely on contaminated water sources for consumption, demands immediate attention and recognition,” said Guihua Yu, professor of materials science at the School of Cockrell Walker Engineers. Department of Mechanical Engineering and Texas Materials Institute. “Our system, with its high efficiency in removing various types of particles, offers an attractive yet practical solution to improve freshwater availability.”

The research is published in Nature sustainability.

Current options for portable water filtration of tiny particles consist primarily of filter paper and microporous membranes. According to research, these devices filter out around 40% and 80% of particles larger than 10 nanometers, respectively. This new system traps close to 100% of these particles.

It is made from low-cost, sustainable and readily available materials. The main innovation is an intertwined network of nanocellulose fibers that traps particles as freshly cleaned water passes through. All the user has to do is take the syringe to the nearest water source, draw the water and inject it through the filter. The system takes care of the rest, producing clean, drinkable water.

The filtration system has been tested with various types of water sources, including muddy water, river water, and water contaminated with microplastics. Hydrogel films are biodegradable and can be used up to 30 times before needing to be replaced.

The research team has tested the technology using syringes of up to 1.5 litres, approximately 40% of an individual’s daily drinking water needs. They plan to continue developing the technology to use it on a larger scale to address global drinking water needs.

The researchers were motivated by one of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to improve drinking water and sanitation standards around the world.

“The reality is that a large percentage of the world’s population lacks access to clean water, even in places where freshwater sources are available,” said Chuxin Lei, lead author and graduate student working in Yu’s lab. “There is an urgent need for simple, universal and efficient materials and devices to purify water contaminated with particles, which should be able to help people around the world obtain clean water.”

Project team members also include collaborators from Northeast Forestry University, Shanghai University of Technology and Tsinghua University.

