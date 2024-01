Reuters

Dexter Scott King, the youngest son of Martin Luther King Jr., died Monday morning after a “valiant battle with prostate cancer,” the King Center announced.

Dexter’s wife, Leah Weber King, wrote in a statement that Dexter “transitioned peacefully in his sleep at home with me in Malibu.” She said her husband of 11 years “gave it everything and battled this terrible disease until the end.”

“As with all the challenges in his life, he faced this hurdle with bravery and might,” she wrote.

Read more at The Daily Beast.