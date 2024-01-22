Anthea Turner offers fans advice on how to survive divorce in her new book, following two failed marriages.

Anthea Turner has offered fans advice on how to survive divorce in her new book, after going through two failed marriages.

The TV veteran, 63, was previously married to ex-husband Grant Bovey for 13 years, but the couple split after he cheated on her with a woman half his age in 2013.

Anthea’s first marriage was to her manager, former DJ Peter Powell, in 1990, and the couple separated eight years later.

Now she’s shared tips on how to have a healthy divorce, including three top tips: “Get rid of the blame, put the kids first, and avoid lawyers for as long as you can.”

Anthea also wrote alongside the Instagram video: ‘Divorce is always a complicated topic and no two are exactly the same. I was like a rabbit in the headlights and everyone seemed to have advice.

“However, getting through it all and finding the right path for me took time, with many emotional twists and turns.

‘What is vitally important is your future and the life on the other side because if you have children, young or older stepchildren, family, friends, there will always be a bond. So domestic violence and abuse on the one hand, your decisions and behavior will impact your life on the other hand.

“There wasn’t a book to turn to, so I wrote one, not a tome about what you need to know and some thought-provoking ideas that could help you survive and, most of all, thrive.”

Anthea is now in a happy relationship with her fiancé Mark Armstrong.

The couple has been engaged since 2019, but postponed their wedding in November 2022 and opted to celebrate it later this year in Italy.

The twice-married TV star previously delayed the nuptials due to Covid restrictions, the deaths of both parties’ beloved mothers and an eye injury that left her “moments away from going blind”.

She told the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden that the lavish nuptials would now take place in Italy, saying: “We’ll definitely do it next year!”

In 2020, Anthea and Mark spoke to HELLO! about their engagement, which took place a year earlier.

Anthea is now in a happy relationship with her fiancé Mark Armstrong

Describing her partner, 57, as “the love of her life”, Anthea said: “We adore each other, he makes me smile every day and we are excited about our life together.”

Mark proposed to his fiancée at full speed just two months after their first date.

It comes after Anthea recently revealed she got back on speaking terms with her sister Wendy “by accident”.

Anthea and her journalist sister, 56, stopped communicating while embroiled in a years-long dispute.

The duo declined to detail why they fell out so dramatically many years ago, but during a joint appearance on Lorraine, they discussed reuniting.

Anthea also admitted that the death of her mother Jean brought them closer. Jean died of pneumonia at age 91 in May 2022.

When asked how they got back on good terms, Anthea admitted: “It was an accident,” before Wendy explained it was due to a Whatsapp message she had sent to her father Brian.

She remembers: “I was at mom and dad’s house. Mom was still alive. Dad had problems with WhatsApp on his phone. I sent you [Anthea] a whatsapp message and you called dad to say, “how did you send a whatsapp message?”

“It got complicated and I thought, ‘Oh, give me the phone.’ We started talking on the phone and we didn’t stop talking.”

The sisters also talked about how losing their mother June and organizing her belongings gave them a greater appreciation for each other.

Anthea admitted: ‘We emotionally underestimate how difficult it is. You have to get rid of things from your childhood.

‘Mom was a hoarder. I’m glad I had my sister there to do that. As an only child it must be very difficult.