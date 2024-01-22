Paramedics in Hawaii save a girl who was born on the street and dragged by her umbilical cord along the sidewalk by her homeless, drug-addicted mother

<!–

Medical staff saved a baby girl who was born on the streets and then “dragged by her umbilical cord” by her homeless mother.

Doctors initially feared the girl would not survive when paramedics found her last week breathing but still, silent and lifeless.

His mother, a 41-year-old homeless woman named Ashley, was arrested and released on bail pending further investigation.

The street shown above is where the woman reportedly gave birth and then dragged the baby by the umbilical cord in Hilo, Hawaii.

The birth took place near the intersection of Keawe and Mamo streets.

It’s just the latest grueling update on America’s harrowing opioid crisis, which also saw addicts filmed giving birth on the streets of San Francisco and shooting themselves in broad daylight in Philadelphia.

The Hawaii Police Department was called to report the harrowing incident in Hilo around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, January 16.

Capt. Rio Amon-Wilkins of the police department said Island news: ‘We got the initial call saying he was actually walking on the sidewalk and dragging the baby.

‘Fire Department personnel initially appeared and the ambulance, [but] the female was still attached to the baby by the umbilical cord.

“So, they cut the umbilical cord and took the baby to the ambulance for medical care and then transported him to the hospital.”

He added: “Fortunately, the baby was not actually injured in this incident, as initially reported.”

“According to what the doctors have told us, he is in good condition.”

Locals told the publication that the homeless woman is known as Ashley and has been living in the area for at least a decade.

She is described as sometimes calm and other times erratic. The mother has also been hit by a car before and often walks into moving traffic.

She reappeared in the area on Thursday, but locals say when they approached her she “didn’t remember” giving birth.

There are no reports that the woman used drugs.

“Open view” births, or those that occur in public, are rare but do occur occasionally, experts say.

In April of last year, a homeless woman was also filmed giving birth on a San Francisco sidewalk in the famous Tenderloin district.

The clip showed her lying on her side with her pants down as she tried to cradle the newborn.

And in December of last year, a homeless woman gave birth to a baby on a Honolulu street before throwing it into a trash can.

The street corners of many large American metropolises (including San Francisco and New York) now appear to have become lawless zones, completely overrun by homeless people.

It has been caused by substance addiction, fueled by the overprescription of opioids, along with problems such as rent prices outpacing wage increases and a lack of social services to help those most at risk.

Once on the streets, many are at risk of being exposed to illicit substances (including heroin, ecstasy and others) and becoming addicted.

The United States is currently in the midst of an opioid crisis: an estimated 112,000 people died from drug use alone in August 2023, a record for that time of year.