Tue. Jan 23rd, 2024

    Erie County Calls Bull on Chiefs Offensive Lineman’s ‘No Hot Water’ Claim

    Erie County roundly rejected claims made by a Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman that someone shut off the team’s hot water in the locker room after they defeated the Buffalo Bills.

    Donovan Smith, an offensive tackle for the Chiefs, tweeted on Sunday that the team had no hot water in the locker room at Highmark Stadium—which is owned by the county—Sunday night following their nailbiter 27-24 victory.

    “Caught a L and they shut our hot water off… smh its all good we got that Dub today,” Smith wrote, referring to the Chiefs’ defeat of the Bills that evening.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

